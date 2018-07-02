Modify environment variable PATH Last edited: 2/7/2018 12:14:42 PM

The environment variable PATH should reference the directory which contains the MiKTeX executables.

Windows, Linux

The environment variable PATH is usually correctly set when you install MiKTeX on a computer running Windows or Linux.

macOS

MiKTeX executables can be found

, if you have installed MiKTeX for your private use or in /usr/local/bin , if you have installed MiKTeX system-wide

Setting PATH for Terminal

Since /usr/local/bin is usually in the PATH for Terminal, it remains the case of a private installation. Run this command to add ~/bin permanently to the Terminal PATH :

echo export 'PATH=~/bin:$PATH'>> ~/.bash_profile

Setting PATH for GUI applications

You can use the command-line utility launchctl to modify PATH for GUI applications. Either

sudo launchctl config user path "$HOME/bin:$PATH"

if you have a private installation, or

sudo launchctl config system path "/usr/local/bin:$PATH"

for a system-wide setup.

TeXShop