Modify environment variable PATH

The environment variable
PATH should reference the directory which contains the MiKTeX executables.
The environment variable
PATH is usually correctly set when you install MiKTeX on a computer running Windows or Linux.
MiKTeX executables can be found
~/bin, if you have installed MiKTeX for your private use
/usr/local/bin, if you have installed MiKTeX system-wide
PATH for Terminal
Since
/usr/local/bin is usually in the
PATH for Terminal, it remains the case of a private installation. Run this command to add
~/bin permanently to the Terminal
PATH:
echo export 'PATH=~/bin:$PATH'>> ~/.bash_profile
PATH for GUI applications
You can use the command-line utility
launchctl to modify
PATH for GUI applications. Either
sudo launchctl config user path "$HOME/bin:$PATH"
if you have a private installation, or
sudo launchctl config system path "/usr/local/bin:$PATH"
for a system-wide setup.
The current TeXShop version does not honor
PATH when it searches for TeX-related executables. In order to let TeXShop use the MiKTeX executables, you have to set the engine paths as described here.